FRANKFURT, July 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

Monsanto Co is negotiating the terms of a confidentiality agreement with Bayer AG that would allow extensive due diligence, after Bayer raised its offer to more than $64 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Separately, Corvex Management LP, the activist fund run by former Carl Icahn protégé Keith Meister, has amassed small stakes in Monsanto and Bayer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 pct lower

Three U.S. states plan to unveil new lawsuits against Volkswagen AG on Tuesday tied to the automaker's sale of diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software, even after they announced settlements with the German automaker in June.

Separately, Volkswagen is seeking a settlement with Canadian diesel vehicle owners similar to the one reached in the United States, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing a spokesperson for the carmaker.

In addition, VW unit Audi will boost spending on digital technologies and electric cars over the next decade, sources at the German carmaker said, as it follows parent VW in reshaping its business in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal.

K+S

Indicated 2.9 pct lower

An equipment collapse on Sunday at a new Canadian potash mine owned by K+S resulted in "consequential damage," the German mining company said Monday, fueling speculation the opening of the project could be delayed.

KION

No indication available

German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said on Monday it had raised 459 million euros ($508 million) from the placement of new shares. The shares were placed at 46.44 euros each.

ZALANDO

Indicated 8.1 pct higher

The group said it expects to achieve adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 68-88 million euros on sales of 909-924 million.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The real estate group said it acquired an office building portfolio for more than 400 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - Citigroup raises to "neutral" from "sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct at 0616 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW index for July due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 9.1 vs 19.2, Current Conditions seen at 52.0 vs 54.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

