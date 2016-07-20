FRANKFURT, July 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

The company said late Tuesday that its offer for Monsanto was not subject to any conditions on financing, responding to the U.S. firm's rejection of its sweetened offer.

BMW

The carmaker said government approval for the sale of 2017 diesel models has been delayed pending testing by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, adding it did not have a completion date for the testing.

DEUTSCHE BANK

S&P revised the bank's outlook to negative, saying that operating conditions may challenge the execution of its strategy.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post may face a bill of around 100 million euros ($110 million) in back taxes following a court decision last year on value added tax payments, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing postal association BBD.

LUFTHANSA

The carrier's budget unit Eurowings is in talks over taking over some of Air Berlin's operations on routes outside of Duesseldorf and Berlin, German daily Handelsblatt reported. Sources told Reuters Lufthansa was not likely to be interested in loss-making Air Berlin.

SAP

Europe's largest software company reported better then expected quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a rise in software licenses, especially in Europe.

SOFTWARE AG

Full Q2 results due. The company already published preliminary results on July 13 and hiked its operating profit margin guidance for 2016.

($1 = 0.9082 euros)