FRANKFURT, July 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0641 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VIOLENT ATTACKS

An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman opened fire in a busy shopping mall in Munich on Friday evening, killing at least nine people. Police said the shooting did not bear any sign of connections with Islamic State or other militant groups.

Separately, a 27-year-old Syrian man denied asylum in Germany a year ago died on Sunday when he set off a bomb outside a crowded music festival in Bavaria, wounding 12 people in the fourth violent attack in Germany in less than a week.

ALLIANZ

The new head of Allianz's asset management business Jackie Hunt told the Financial Times that Allianz would get more involved in its U.S.-based bonds business Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco).

E.ON

The chief executive of E.ON's Uniper ruled out a sale of one of the company's three divisions - European Generation, Global Commodities or International Power - in its drive to pay down debt, he told a German newspaper.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa is to extend the contract of low cost unit Eurowings' Chief Executive Karl Ulrich Garnadt, monthly Manager Magazin reported, adding the extension would likely be for two years beyond 2017.

VOLKSWAGEN

Audi aims to have three electric car models by 2020 and for electric vehicles to account for 25 to 30 percent of its sales by 2025, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a German newspaper.

Separately, Manager Magazin reported that Volkswagen planned to cut its offering to 250 from 350 models and model versions to cut complexity in development and manufacturing. VW said no decision on the matter had been made yet.

Sportscar brand Porsche confirmed a report by Automobilwoche that deliveries of SUVs were delayed by up to eight weeks due to difficulties with the delivery of Porsche Communications Management systems following an earthquake in Japan. Porsche expects a normalisation by end of August at the latest.

Also, EU Commissioner Vera Jourova has offered to help consumer rights groups coordinate efforts to seek compensation from Volkswagen for European car owners affected by the diesel emissions scandal, Die Welt reported, citing a letter she sent.

METRO

Poland's parliament, led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has passed a bill imposing a progressive levy on retailers aimed at bolstering the state budget.

STADA

Shareholder Active Ownership is seeking to appoint new executive board members, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

SARTORIUS

The lab supplies maker said it now expects its underlying EBITDA margin to increase to about 25 percent compared with year-earlier figure of 23.6 percent, up from a previous guidance of a gain of 1 percentage point. First-half underlying EBITDA rose by 26.6% to 153.4 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.04 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.04 pct.

Time: 6.50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 107.5 vs 108.7, Current Conditions at 114.0 vs 114.5, Expectations at 101.0 vs 103.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

