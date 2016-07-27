FRANKFURT, July 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The chemical company's adjusted operating profit dropped 16 percent in the second quarter, hurt by a slump in oil and gas unit and by weak demand for its agricultural pesticides.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The drugmaker easily surpassed second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance on strong gains in stroke prevention pill Xarelto and anti-blindness drug Eylea.

Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has enhanced warnings of side effects of a group of strong antibiotics including Bayer's Cipro extended-release tablets and limited their use to patients with no alternatives.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bank warned that deeper cuts may be needed to turn around the lender after revenues fell sharply in the second quarter as the low interest rate environment and volatile markets weighed on the business.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse has won the necessary backing from its shareholders for the planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the German exchange operator reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate on Tuesday ahead of the 2200 GMT deadline.

Q2 results expected after market close. The German exchange operator is expected to report a 1 percent drop in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 268 million euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Volkswagen AG's $14.7 billion settlement of its U.S. diesel emissions cheating scandal cleared another legal hurdle on Tuesday, as a federal judge gave the automaker preliminary approval to buy back up to 475,000 vehicles.

AIRBUS

Up 1.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus Group took over 1.4 billion euros in fresh charges for its troubled A400M military airlifter and its delayed A350 jetliner, but reaffirmed its targets as it posted lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

FRAPORT

German air traffic controllers' union GdF must pay airport operator Fraport damages for a labour strike held in 2012, a German court ruled on Tuesday, reversing a lower court's ruling.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

H1 results expected.

JUNGHEINRICH

The forklift truck maker has had a better run in the second quarter than in the first, its Chief Executive Hans-Georg Frey told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that orders had risen and the group's order book was full for around the next five months.

KION

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German forklift truck maker reported full quarterly results. It had already affirmed its 2016 goals and reported a jump in second-quarter operating profit.

OSRAM

Down 5.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting group reported a 13 percent rise in its third-quarter operating profit, saying pull-forward effects from the sale of its lamps unit boosted revenues.

Osram said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell Ledvance, a general lighting lamps business it has carved out, to a Chinese consortium for more than 400 million euros ($439 million).

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to pay a higher dividend for 2016 as it reported better-than-expected quarterly core earnings, reaping the fruits of the intergration of E-Plus, which it bought almost two years ago.

PUMA

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The sportswear firm reported a stronger-than-expected rise in second quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by the European soccer championships in which its sponsored player Antoine Griezmann of France was the top scorer.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Vossloh lowered its 2016 sales guidance after reporting first-half results.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company announced a partnership with Fintech Group to create digital banking services in Europe.

SHW AG

Down 13 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group cut its 2016 sales outlook to between 410 million euros and 430 million down from 440-460 million euros previously. SHW still expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of 43-47 million euro range.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SARTORIUS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lifts target price to 73 euros from 68.75 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.5 pct.

Time: 4.44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The mood among German consumers weakened slightly heading into August as shoppers felt less optimistic about the prospects for Europe's largest economy after Britons voted in June to leave the European Union.

German June import prices +0.5 pct m/m, -4.6 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.6 pct m/m, -4.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Maria Sheahan and Tina Bellon)