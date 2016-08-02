BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

BMW's second-quarter operating profit beat expectations thanks to record sales of luxury cars including the X1 offroader and the new 7 series. Poll:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Commerzbank said cautious customers and the ongoing hit to revenue from the European Central Bank's negative interest rates would cause earnings to drop in 2016.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The healthcare group Fresenius late Monday raised its profit target for the year after reporting a 12 percent rise in adjusted net income for the second quarter bolstered by the launch of new generic intravenous drugs and rivals' supply shortages.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 percent growth in adjusted net income this year after reporting second quarter net income rose 22 percent to $294 million.

INFINEON

Indicated 4.7 percent lower

The German chipmaker on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter operating profit, burdened by lower earnings at its power management chip unit. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Lufthansa said it will focus on reducing costs this year after attacks deterred travellers from booking trips and resulted in a profit warning for the German airline group.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

South Korea on Tuesday suspended sales of 32 Volkswagen Group models and fined the German automaker 17.8 billion won ($16.1 million), accusing it of forging documents on emissions or noise-level tests.

VONOVIA

Indicated 2 percent higher

Germany's largest residential property group on Tuesday raised its 2016 guidance for the second time this year on the back of a 44-percent jump in first-half core profit that exceeded analysts' expectations.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated unchanged

The company said it signed a new lease for its asset in Darwinstrasse 14-18, which will generate annual rent of 2.76 million euros ($3.08 million).

METRO

Indicated 3 percent lower

The German retailer reported an unexpected loss in its fiscal third quarter largely due to restructuring costs at its core wholesale business in Germany and Belgium. Poll:

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Second-quarter operating profit came in at 14 million euros, below the 15.6 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SARTORIUS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

STEINHOFF - Citigroup resumes coverage with "buy" rating, 6.4 euros target price

