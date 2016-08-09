FRANKFURT Aug 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

July traffic figures expected at 1100 GMT.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The reinsurer said it was on track for its full-year earnings goal after net profit fell by less than expected in the second quarter, helped by realised gains on investments offsetting higher claims from natural disasters.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Italy's anti-trust agency said on Monday it had fined German carmaker Volkswagen 5 million euros for misinforming car buyers about diesel emissions results.

VW is suspending production of cars at one of its biggest German plants for two days this week because of a shortage of seat covers, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Monday.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German commercial real estate group on Monday confirmed its full-year guidance for 200 million euros in revenues and 115 million euros in funds from operations (FFO) after publishing second-quarter results.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance and on Monday said that half-year income was up 90 percent to 231.8 million euros.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF AUG. 11:

MDAX

IN: RATIONAL

OUT: KUKA

SDAX

IN: CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY

OUT: RATIONAL

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

METRO - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

BMW - Jefferies starts with "buy", 90 euros price target

DAIMLER - Jefferies starts with "hold", 65 euros price target

VOLKSWAGEN - Jefferies starts with "underperform", 100 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June exports +0.3 pct, imports +1.0, trade balance 24.9 bln euros. Exports had been +1.0 pct m/m, imports +0.4 pct m/m, trade balance at 22.4 billion euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

