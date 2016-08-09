UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Aug 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
July traffic figures expected at 1100 GMT.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The reinsurer said it was on track for its full-year earnings goal after net profit fell by less than expected in the second quarter, helped by realised gains on investments offsetting higher claims from natural disasters.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Italy's anti-trust agency said on Monday it had fined German carmaker Volkswagen 5 million euros for misinforming car buyers about diesel emissions results.
VW is suspending production of cars at one of its biggest German plants for two days this week because of a shortage of seat covers, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Monday.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German commercial real estate group on Monday confirmed its full-year guidance for 200 million euros in revenues and 115 million euros in funds from operations (FFO) after publishing second-quarter results.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance and on Monday said that half-year income was up 90 percent to 231.8 million euros.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF AUG. 11:
MDAX
IN: RATIONAL
OUT: KUKA
SDAX
IN: CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY
OUT: RATIONAL
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
BMW - Jefferies starts with "buy", 90 euros price target
DAIMLER - Jefferies starts with "hold", 65 euros price target
VOLKSWAGEN - Jefferies starts with "underperform", 100 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June exports +0.3 pct, imports +1.0, trade balance 24.9 bln euros. Exports had been +1.0 pct m/m, imports +0.4 pct m/m, trade balance at 22.4 billion euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
