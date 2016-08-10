FRANKFURT Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The lender aims to grow its private wealth management business at a rate of more than 5 percent, outpacing the market, divisional chief Gustav Holtkemper told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

E.ON

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's largest utility unveiled further charges at power plant unit Uniper, which it plans to spin off next month, causing a net loss of more than 3 billion euros for the first half of the year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Electric vehicle charging companies are calling for independent oversight of the $2 billion Volkswagen is required to invest in clean car infrastructure, saying VW should not have the power to shape the nascent electric car charging space.

AURUBIS

Indicated 4.6 percent lower

Europe's biggest copper smelter on Wednesday said quarterly earnings were down on the year because of a scheduled maintenance closedown of a smelter but repeated a positive earnings outlook for the full financial year.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The engineering services group said it would invest more than 50 million euros to harmonise its IT systems and streamline administration in a move designed to improve competitiveness and eventually save money.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 2 percent lower

The group reported a 0.2 percent rise in EBITDA to 215.8 million euros, in line with consensus.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company said cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 1.3 percent in July. It had already said on Aug. 4 that Frankfurt airport passenger volume fell 2 percent in July.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The world's largest synthetic rubber maker lifted its guidance for 2016 underlying core profit for a second time this year after cost savings and restructuring boosted second-quarter earnings.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate company raised its core profit forecast for 2016 to 261-265 million euros as it reported first-half FFO I that came in above consensus. Poll:

LEONI

Indicated unchanged

The automotive supplier published full Q2 results. It had already released preliminary quarterly results on July 21 and affirmed its guidance for the year.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The steelmaker said its first-half pretax profit dropped 80 percent to 16.1 million euros as low steel prices weighed on its earnings.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q2 results due.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The biotech company reported a 37 percent rise in first-half revenues.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it published second-quarter financial results that met expectations.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The group reported stable operating profit of 62.2 million euros for the first nine months of its financial year.

GRAMMER

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The group raised its full-year guidance after reporting its first-half operating profit jumped by almost half to 36.4 million euros.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The real estate group reported a 24 percent rise in first-half operating profit.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Down 2.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The container shipping group said it dropped to a first-half operating loss as disappointing freight rate developments hurt is business.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The printing press maker affirmed its medium-term guidance, which it aims to reach this year, as it reported first-quarter results.

PUMA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Canadian former sprinter Bruny Surin, part of the gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team in the 1996 Summer Olympics, is suing Germany's Puma for the name of its "Cell Surin" brand of running shoes, according to court filings from the province of Quebec.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The group raised its profit guidance as it reported first-half financial results.

Separately, the group said it acquired an office property in Berlin with a total investment volume of around 32.1 million euros.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 5.5 percent lower

Germany's second largest airline, reported a wider second-quarter operating loss on Tuesday and said the third quarter would be challenging after attacks in Europe deterred travellers.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight", hikes price target to 40 euros from 38 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)