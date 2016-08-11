UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Adidas will open a new factory near Atlanta in 2017 largely operated by robots, part of a drive to shift production closer to customers and counter rising wages in Asia and lengthy shipping times.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The phone company said on Thursday second-quarter core profit rose 8.6 percent as its U.S. operations made up for heavy network upgrade investments in Germany.
HENKEL
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The consumer group lifted the full-year guidance for its core profit margin as it reported consensus-beating second-quarter results bolstered by strong sales in emerging markets.
RWE
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Germany's second largest utility posted a 7-percent drop in first-half operating profit, below analyst expectations, blaming losses at its volatile trading unit which it will keep after listing its healthy businesses in autumn.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The industrial group reported an unexpectedly sharp drop in demand from customers hit by weak oil and raw-materials prices, sending its revenues down 12 percent in the quarter to end-June.
The company also said in a slide presentation it expects profit at its plant-engineering division, Industrial Solutions, to improve this quarter compared with last quarter.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated unchanged
The lender confirmed its full-year earnings forecast after posting higher second-quarter profit.
HELLA
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company said its adjusted EBIT margin should broadly remain at year-ago levels and proposed a stable dividend.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The company lifted its 2016 guidance, saying its EBIT would come to 228-238 million euros, as it reported first-half financial results.
K+S
Indicated 3.9 percent lower
The potash and salt miner said it expected its operating profit to more than halve in 2016, citing falling European potash prices, production disruptions and lower demand for de-icing salt.
SCHAEFFLER
Up 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The auto parts and ball bearing maker kept to full-year profit and sales targets after reporting higher first-half eranings.
STEINHOFF
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
South Africa's Steinhoff has improved the terms of its agreed takeover of British discount retailer Poundland PLND.L, it said on Thursday.
STROEER
Indicated 5.1 percent higher
The company reported higher first-half sales and earnings.
SYMRISE
Indicated 2 percent higher
The company said it now expects a full-year EBITDA margin above 20 percent.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company raised its FFO forecast for 2016 after posting higher first-half profit.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer confirmed the strong quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said its boards recommended the takeover offer from GCI and reported second-quarter financial results.
BECHTLE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company stood by its full-year guidance after reporting higher second-quarter profit and sales.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 1 percent higher
Full Q2 results published. The company released preliminary figures on July 20 and affirmed its guidance for 2016 and 2017.
FREENET
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
Late Wednesday reported Q2 EBITDA up 18 percent to 104.8 mln eur, confirmed 2016 targets.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The company raised its full-year sales guidance after posting higher second-quarter profit.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 5.5 percent higher
The solar group confirmed its profit forecast but said pricing pressures in the industry had made it more challenging to reach the upper end of the target range.
The company said on Thursday profit in July nearly matched all of Q2 earnings and said it would shut production sites in Denver and Cape Town, citing accelerating price pressure.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company raised its 2016 contract guidance after posting higher profit and sales in the first half.
SGL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The carbon specialist said it had decided to sell its graphite electrode unit and aimed for a deal by the end of the year.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
JENOPTIK - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.36 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer)
