BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Adidas will open a new factory near Atlanta in 2017 largely operated by robots, part of a drive to shift production closer to customers and counter rising wages in Asia and lengthy shipping times.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The phone company said on Thursday second-quarter core profit rose 8.6 percent as its U.S. operations made up for heavy network upgrade investments in Germany.

HENKEL

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The consumer group lifted the full-year guidance for its core profit margin as it reported consensus-beating second-quarter results bolstered by strong sales in emerging markets.

RWE

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Germany's second largest utility posted a 7-percent drop in first-half operating profit, below analyst expectations, blaming losses at its volatile trading unit which it will keep after listing its healthy businesses in autumn.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The industrial group reported an unexpectedly sharp drop in demand from customers hit by weak oil and raw-materials prices, sending its revenues down 12 percent in the quarter to end-June.

The company also said in a slide presentation it expects profit at its plant-engineering division, Industrial Solutions, to improve this quarter compared with last quarter.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated unchanged

The lender confirmed its full-year earnings forecast after posting higher second-quarter profit.

HELLA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company said its adjusted EBIT margin should broadly remain at year-ago levels and proposed a stable dividend.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The company lifted its 2016 guidance, saying its EBIT would come to 228-238 million euros, as it reported first-half financial results.

K+S

Indicated 3.9 percent lower

The potash and salt miner said it expected its operating profit to more than halve in 2016, citing falling European potash prices, production disruptions and lower demand for de-icing salt.

SCHAEFFLER

Up 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The auto parts and ball bearing maker kept to full-year profit and sales targets after reporting higher first-half eranings.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

South Africa's Steinhoff has improved the terms of its agreed takeover of British discount retailer Poundland PLND.L, it said on Thursday.

STROEER

Indicated 5.1 percent higher

The company reported higher first-half sales and earnings.

SYMRISE

Indicated 2 percent higher

The company said it now expects a full-year EBITDA margin above 20 percent.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company raised its FFO forecast for 2016 after posting higher first-half profit.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer confirmed the strong quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group said its boards recommended the takeover offer from GCI and reported second-quarter financial results.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company stood by its full-year guidance after reporting higher second-quarter profit and sales.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 1 percent higher

Full Q2 results published. The company released preliminary figures on July 20 and affirmed its guidance for 2016 and 2017.

FREENET

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

Late Wednesday reported Q2 EBITDA up 18 percent to 104.8 mln eur, confirmed 2016 targets.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The company raised its full-year sales guidance after posting higher second-quarter profit.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 5.5 percent higher

The solar group confirmed its profit forecast but said pricing pressures in the industry had made it more challenging to reach the upper end of the target range.

The company said on Thursday profit in July nearly matched all of Q2 earnings and said it would shut production sites in Denver and Cape Town, citing accelerating price pressure.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company raised its 2016 contract guidance after posting higher profit and sales in the first half.

SGL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carbon specialist said it had decided to sell its graphite electrode unit and aimed for a deal by the end of the year.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

JENOPTIK - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer)