FRANKFURT Aug 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann will decide in the coming weeks whether to continue pursuing an agreement to take over Monsanto or launch a hostile takeover, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
LINDE
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
U.S. industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc is in early-stage talks to acquire German peer Linde and create the biggest company in their sector with a market value of more than $60 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Volkswagen and the U.S. Justice Department have held preliminary settlement talks about resolving a criminal probe into the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, two sources briefed on the matter said.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The commercial real estate group reiterated its full-year forecast and aims to pay a dividend of 1.40 euros ($1.57) a share. It is bidding for a major shopping centre in Eastern Europe and is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in a German centre.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
Indus said it could hike its guidance if the positive trend it saw in the second quarter continues. It reported a 24 percent jump in second-quarter EBIT to 38.8 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lowers price target to 8.30 euros from 8.65 euros
MUNICH RE - Berenberg raises to "outperform" from "market-perform", lifts price target to 180 euros from 165 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 1.8 vs -6.8, Current Conditions seen at 50.0 vs 49.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
