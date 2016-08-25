BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Eighty-seven percent of cabin crew approved a wide-ranging pay and pensions deal with the carrier, cabin crew union UFO said, bringing a long-running dispute to a close.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

A U.S. district court discusses the carmaker's emissions scandal.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Q2 results due.

FIELMANN

Indicated unchanged

The spectacles retailer reported full second-quarter results, with net profit up 18 percent. It had already reported key figures in July.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Australian unit CIMIC said it had agreed to sell its 29 percent stake in Nextgen Group to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, fetching proceeds of A$190 million to A$210 million ($145-160 million).

Separately, CIMIC said its Sedgman and Thiess units had won contract extensions worth a total A$105 million.

K+S

Indicated unchanged

K+S said on Wednesday that finance chief Burkhard Lohr will become chief executive next year, replacing Norbert Steiner who has run the fertiliser maker for a decade.

RTL GROUP

Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The European broadcast group said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share in September thanks to its strong cash flows and confidence in meeting its full-year net debt to core profit target ratio.

GFK

Indicated 7.3 percent higher

The majority owner of GfK is looking at strategic options for the market research firm, including a merger or sale, German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing no sources.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

SAF Holland withdrew its all-cash offer for Haldex after only 0.45 percent of shares in the Swedish firm were tendered during the acceptance period for its takeover offer.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FUCHS PETROLUB - UBS starts with "buy", 46.50 euros target price

STEINHOFF - Morgan Stanley rates "equal-weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 6.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 108.5, current conditions seen at 114.9, expectations seen at 102.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.8879 euros) ($1 = 1.3115 Australian dollars)