FRANKFURT Aug 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

As central bankers converge on this mountain resort Thursday for an annual conference on monetary policy, a couple of top Federal Reserve officials took the chance to renew a push for interest-rate hikes, citing improvement in employment and inflation.

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

August U.S. auto sales will be 5.2 percent below a year ago, adding to evidence that the peak of industry sales was in 2015, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

Separately, Volkswagen has agreed to spend more than $1.2 billion to compensate its 650 U.S. dealers for their losses from the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal, two sources briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent lower

RWE indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's four big utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall -- are still demanding a contract with the government setting out liability for the cost of shutting down nuclear power plants, in addition to a change in legislation, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing no sources. It said the demand was delaying a conclusion to talks on the matter.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Hochtief's Australian construction firm CIMIC said Friday that the chief executive of its Middle East subsidiary Habtoor Leighton Group (HLG) was released by Dubai police, nine days after being detained.

Separately, CIMIC said it had entered into a binding agreement with its two joint venture partners in HLG as a result of which the strategic review of the business will begin.

ZALANDO

Indicated unchanged

Zalando plans sell its own fashion brands via platforms such as Amazon and Asos rather than just its own online retail site, Jan Wilmking, chief of Zalando's zLabels told Handelsblatt daily.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STADA - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

HAPAG-LLOYD - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - UBS names the stock as a European insurance top pick

BEIERSDORF - Bernstein resumes coverage with "underperform" rating, 76 euros price target

LEONI - Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The mood among German consumers improved unexpectedly heading into September, hitting one of the highest levels in the past 15 years despite external shocks such as Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

