BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The euro zone economy is widely expected to need more stimulus from the European Central Bank, but it may not come at the bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace in July and August, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, but there was little sign that wage pressures are being felt beyond highly skilled jobs.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche says Mercedes is not selling proportionally fewer diesel cars after the Volkswagen emissions scandal. "There are no noticeable changes in the market," he tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse announces an unscheduled change to the DAX index due to the spin-off of Uniper SE from E.ON. Uniper will be included in the DAX index for one day on Sept. 12 to ensure the trackability of the index for investors.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Talks due between EU Commissioner Vera Jourova and European consumer groups regarding VW's emissions scandal.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said it was buying a majority stake in Brazilian suspension specialist KLL.

ROCKET INTERNET

Down 3.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The German e-commerce investor cuts the valuation of its Home24 online furniture business by more than a half in a financing round that raised 20 million euros ($22.5 million) of new capital.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - Credit Suisse resumes coverage with "underperform", price target 105 euros

SOFTWARE AG - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 38 euros from 35 euros

SLM SOLUTIONS - Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises price target to 38 euros from 28 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

