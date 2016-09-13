BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China's industrial output grew the fastest in five months in August as demand for products from coal to cars rebounded thanks to higher government spending and a year-long credit and property boom.

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve should avoid removing support for the U.S. economy too quickly, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in comments that solidified the view the central bank would leave interest rates unchanged next week.

U.S. ELECTIONS

Democrat Hillary Clinton said on Monday she could resume presidential campaigning in a couple of days after a bout of pneumonia that she initially had not believed was "that big a deal."

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

VW wants to avoid layoffs during its restructuring, the carmaker's HR chief told Handelsblatt. Group CEO Matthias Mueller made similar comments last month.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Bulgaria has extended the deadline for bids in a tender to run and operate Sofia airport by a month to Nov. 18 due to increased interest in the process, Transport Minister Ivailo Moskovski said on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KRONES - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lowers target price to 93 euros from 116 euros

UNIPER - HSBC starts with "hold", target price 11 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose in August by 0.3 percent on the year, but fell by 0.1 percent on the month.

German Aug wholesale prices -0.7 pct m/m, -1.2 pct y/y.

German ZEW index for September due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 2.5 vs 0.5, current conditions at 56.0 vs 57.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

