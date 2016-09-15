UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BANK OF ENGLAND
The Bank of England is expected to say on Thursday that it will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction above zero later this year, despite signs it overestimated the initial shock to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
Allianz's Pimco accused former star bond fund manager Bill Gross of leaking confidential bonus data and exercising "bad faith" in pursuing a $200 million lawsuit over his sudden departure from the firm in September 2014.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
European car sales rose 9.5 percent last month, regional industry association ACEA said on Thursday, with recovering southern markets benefiting Fiat and low-cost brands.
Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it has not decided if it will resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States, even if it were allowed to, in the wake of the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.
BASF, HENKEL
BASF indicated 0.1 percent lower
Henkel indicated unchanged
The chemicals firm says it intends to acquire Henkel's professional western European building material business. It says total revenue for the business being acquired is in a higher double-digit million euro range.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Bayer investor Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it backed the agreed deal for U.S. rival Monsanto , calling it "a great deal for Bayer shareholders".
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Executive and supervisory boards meet to discuss the lender's strategy.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The telecoms group has struck an agreement with labour union Verdi on telecommuting arrangements for its workers, management board member Christian Illek and Verdi board member Lothar Schroeder told Handelsblatt daily in an interview.
MUNICH RE
Indicated unchanged
The reinsurer said the second tranche of its 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) share buyback would start on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
The engineering group plans to help create projects worth up to 5 billion euros in Argentina after agreeing to intensify cooperation with Buenos Aires, it said on Thursday.
Separately, Spain's Gamesa, which is being merged with Siemens's wind power division, said it was buying 50 percent of offshore wind turbine joint venture Adwen for 60 million euros.
RIB SOFTWARE
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The software company hopes its new joint venture for construction project management will add more than $1 billion in sales by 2026, its Chief Executive Thomas Wolf told Boerse Online in an interview.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Analyst presentation on strategy 2020 due.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Standard Industries announced plans to launch a takeover offer for Braas Monier, likely for 25 euros in cash per share, valuing the German roof tile maker at 979 million euros.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Down 4.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group announced plans for a capital increase by up to 1.4 million new shares, or 10 percent of its capital.
ROCKET INTERNET
Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Rocket Internet's Global Fashion Group published first-half financial results, with an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 67.7 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - Liberum raises to "buy" from "hold"
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN
The German car components maker wants to expand its commercial vehicle business, planning to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), including the half a billion it is offering for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex, CEO Stefan Sommer tells the Handelsblatt daily.
Separately, ZF said it had now received all necessary regulatory approvals for the takeover of Haldex.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)
