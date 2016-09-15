(Corrects entry on Siemens to show 5 billion euros is potential project volume, not size of Siemens investment)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANK OF ENGLAND

The Bank of England is expected to say on Thursday that it will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction above zero later this year, despite signs it overestimated the initial shock to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote.

ALLIANZ

Indicated unchanged

Allianz's Pimco accused former star bond fund manager Bill Gross of leaking confidential bonus data and exercising "bad faith" in pursuing a $200 million lawsuit over his sudden departure from the firm in September 2014.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

European car sales rose 9.5 percent last month, regional industry association ACEA said on Thursday, with recovering southern markets benefiting Fiat and low-cost brands.

Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it has not decided if it will resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States, even if it were allowed to, in the wake of the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.

BASF, HENKEL

BASF indicated 0.1 percent lower

Henkel indicated unchanged

The chemicals firm says it intends to acquire Henkel's professional western European building material business. It says total revenue for the business being acquired is in a higher double-digit million euro range.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Bayer investor Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it backed the agreed deal for U.S. rival Monsanto , calling it "a great deal for Bayer shareholders".

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Executive and supervisory boards meet to discuss the lender's strategy.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The telecoms group has struck an agreement with labour union Verdi on telecommuting arrangements for its workers, management board member Christian Illek and Verdi board member Lothar Schroeder told Handelsblatt daily in an interview.

MUNICH RE

Indicated unchanged

The reinsurer said the second tranche of its 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) share buyback would start on Thursday.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The engineering group plans to help create projects worth up to 5 billion euros in Argentina after agreeing to intensify cooperation with Buenos Aires, it said on Thursday.

Separately, Spain's Gamesa, which is being merged with Siemens's wind power division, said it was buying 50 percent of offshore wind turbine joint venture Adwen for 60 million euros.

RIB SOFTWARE

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The software company hopes its new joint venture for construction project management will add more than $1 billion in sales by 2026, its Chief Executive Thomas Wolf told Boerse Online in an interview.

XING

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Analyst presentation on strategy 2020 due.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Standard Industries announced plans to launch a takeover offer for Braas Monier, likely for 25 euros in cash per share, valuing the German roof tile maker at 979 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Down 4.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group announced plans for a capital increase by up to 1.4 million new shares, or 10 percent of its capital.

ROCKET INTERNET

Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Rocket Internet's Global Fashion Group published first-half financial results, with an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 67.7 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Liberum raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS {DT1:EUR=;VALUE_DT1;} {DT2:.GDAXI;HSTCLSDATE;}

{.DJI;CF_LAST:0,PCTCHNG:1,ABS(PCTCHNG:1),TRADE_DATE; [DT2^F1-F4!=0] US markets closed. [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2>0] Dow Jones +F2 pct, [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2<0] Dow Jones -F3 pct, [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2=0] Dow Jones unchanged, } {.SPX;CF_LAST:0,PCTCHNG:1,ABS(PCTCHNG:1),TRADE_DATE; [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2>0] S&P 500 +F2 pct, [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2<0] S&P 500 -F3 pct, [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2=0] S&P 500 unchanged,} {.IXIC1;CF_LAST:0,PCTCHNG:1,ABS(PCTCHNG:1),TRADE_DATE; [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2>0] Nasdaq +F2 pct at close. [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2<0] Nasdaq -F3 pct at close. [DT2^F1-F4=0 AND F2=0] Nasdaq unchanged at close.}

{.N225;CF_LAST:0,PCTCHNG:1,ABS(PCTCHNG:1),TRADE_DATE; [DT1^F1-F4!=0] Japanese markets closed [DT1^F1-F4=0 AND F2>0] Nikkei +F2 pct [DT1^F1-F4=0 AND F2<0] Nikkei -F3 pct [DT1^F1-F4=0 AND F2=0] Nikkei unchanged}, {.SSEC;CF_LAST:0,PCTCHNG:1,ABS(PCTCHNG:1),TRADE_DATE; [DT1^F1-F4!=0] Chinese markets closed [DT1^F1-F4=0 AND F2>0] Shanghai stocks +F2 pct [DT1^F1-F4=0 AND F2<0] Shanghai stocks -F3 pct [DT1^F1-F4=0 AND F2=0] Shanghai stocks unchanged}.

Time: {TIME:h24.mm gmt} GMT.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The German car components maker wants to expand its commercial vehicle business, planning to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), including the half a billion it is offering for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex, CEO Stefan Sommer tells the Handelsblatt daily.

Separately, ZF said it had now received all necessary regulatory approvals for the takeover of Haldex.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)