FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Friday, according to premarket data
from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 5 percent lower
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to
pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of
mortgage-backed securities, Germany's flagship lender said on
Friday.
Separately, a source told Reuters that Deutsche Bank is
nearing a deal to sell its British insurance business Abbey Life
Assurance Co to Phoenix Group Holdings.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Fitch said it continues to expect that Bayer 'A' rating will
fall by at least two notches.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
S&P has lowered its outlook to "Negative" from "Stable"
AIXTRON
Indicated unchanged
Aixtron Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler warned investors
that alternatives to a takeover by Grand Chip Investment were
"not attractive" and would lead to a smaller company with fewer
jobs and less growth potential, according to Boersen-Zeitung.
CAPITAL STAGE, CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY
Capital Stage indicated 0.6 percent higher
Chorus indicated 0.3 percent lower
Capital Stage's offer for Chorus is due to end. On Thursday
Capital Stage said the offer had been accepted for 68 percent of
share capital.
IPO
Real estate company IVG's OfficeFirst Immobilien said it
aimed to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of
the year.
ANALYTS' VIEWS
BASF - HSBC starts with "hold" rating, 72 euros
price target
VONOVIA - Barclays raises to "overweight" from
"equal weight", lifts target price to 37 euros from 32.40 euros
COVESTRO - HSBC starts with "reduce" rating, 40
euros price target
LANXESS - HSBC starts with "hold" rating, 46 euros
price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq
+1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
