FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0603 GMT.
BAYER
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Bayer's investors' day Meet Management takes place.
The German drugmaker said its two best-selling drugs had a
higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted,
after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto
stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Bank, which faces a hefty fine from the U.S.
Department of Justice over mortgage-backed securities, is
planning to convert billions of dollars of corporate loans into
marketable securities, according to a person close to the
matter.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
Deutsche Boerse subsidiary Clearstream aims to expand its
backoffice services for banks, helping them to meet regulatory
provisions and capital efficiency, Clearstream executive board
member Philip Brown told German Boersen Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The airline is due to sign a joint venture with Air China
covering routes and pricing on Tuesday after two years of
negotiations
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The carmaker's Trucks Chief Executive Andreas Renschler told
German daily Handelsblatt that its alliance with Navistar was
aimed at developing a joint engine, benefiting from a ramp-up in
production and lower unit costs.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated unchanged
The company extended the contracts of its management board
members.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
UNIPER SE - Barclays starts with "OVERWEIGHT"
LEG IMMOBILIEN - SocGen raises to "BUY" - trader
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.03 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August producer price due at 0600 GMT. Seen flat m/m,
-1.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tina Bellon)