VOLKSWAGEN
Rupert Stadler, CEO of VW's Audi luxury car
division, tells the Rheinische Post newspaper he is trying to
help clear up the Volkswagen emissions test cheating scandal.
RWE
The utility said talks over funding of nuclear waste storage
are ongoing and it will take a while to reach a deal.
SIEMENS
Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser wants to stay on as head of the
company beyond 2018, when his contract ends, the Handelsblatt
daily reports, without citing a source.
AAREAL BANK
The bank's finance chief Hermann Josef Merkens said the real
estate focused lender was eyeing potential acquisitions. "We
expect a few acquisitions here and there, for example in the
services industry," he told German Handelsblatt.
LANXESS
Lanxess AG said on Sunday it would buy specialty chemical
company Chemtura Corp for about $2.12 billion in cash
to improve the German company's additives business.
AURELIUS
The company said it has submitted an offer to acquire Office
Depot Europe.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
WINCOR NIXDORF
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LANXESS - Morgan Stanley reinstates with "equal
weight"
K+S - Deutsche Bank cuts to "SELL" from "HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 5.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Sept. Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate
seen at 106.4, current conditions at 113.0 and expectations at
100.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
