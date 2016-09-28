FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ECB

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is set to face tough questions from German lawmakers on Wednesday about the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, just as the ECB is considering even more stimulus to revive inflation.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank's supervisory board starts consultations on its new strategy in a meeting expected to last until Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan on Wednesday in an interview with daily Bild personally refuted a report over the lender having sought the assistance of the German government in settling a $14 billion U.S. demand, which on Monday saw its shares drop to a record-low.

Cryan also ruled out the need for a capital increase, saying Germany's biggest bank had "fewer risks in the book than before" and was "comfortably equipped with free liquidity."

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

European Commission competition authorities are expected to give their first assessment of the Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger on Wednesday or Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has already said it expects regulators to say they will need several more months for an in-depth review of competitive implications of the merger.

LUFTHANSA

Supervisory board meeting.

VOLKSWAGEN

European Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova wants the EU to consider reforms that would clear the way for class-action lawsuits across the EU in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, German Handelsblatt reported.

Jourova had said earlier in September that the scandal was a pan-European Union challenge and the Commission was assessing whether there had been breaches of two sets of rules that apply across the bloc.

MAN SE

The Volkswagen subsidiary said it had secured a Tunisian order for 400 busses, without providing further details of the deal.

MAN Chief Executive Joachim Drees told German Handelsblatt he expected additional orders at the Hanover trucks show. "We expect several thousand additional vehicle orders," he said.

HELLA

Hella confirmed its 2016/2017 guidance after reporting first-quarter results on Wednesday.

NORDEX

Capital markets day.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - Morgan Stanley raises to "EQUAL WEIGHT"

PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE - Berenberg raises to "HOLD" from "SELL"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September GfK consumer sentiment index due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 10.2.

