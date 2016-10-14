BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open xx percent higher/lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at XXX GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The insurers said it had acquired a 45 percent interest in Park Place for an undisclosed sum.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1 percent higher

European car sales grew by 7.3 percent last month, industry data showed on Friday, with volume and premium automakers alike posting strong growth.

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Bayer is still interested in selling its radiology business, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing financial sources. It said Goldman Sachs had been mandated for both a possible sale of the radiology business and a divestment of Bayer's dermatology unit.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has seen some outflows from its wealth management division but the withdrawals were not significant, senior executives told Reuters, responding to concerns about the impact of a U.S. fine on the German lender.

AIRBUS

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

An internal row has broken out after Airbus managers at a plant in Britain berated staff for dressing casually and spending too much time in the canteen, fuelling tensions just as the aerospace group embarks on a new reorganisation.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

A unit of the real estate group said it has sold property worth 116.8 million euros.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 7.1 percent lower

The group reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly earnings, weighed down by a slump in revenue at its traditional database business as well as provisions for a legal dispute in the United States.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The acceptance period for Standard Industries' offer for the roofing company starts.

VTG

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The rail car rental group said Morgan Stanley Infrastructure is a new key investor.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - Piper Jaffray starts with "overweight", price target 173 euros

BEIERSDORF - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 88 euros from 100 euros

BMW - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold"

CONTINENTAL - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts target price to 184 euros from 243 euros

VTG - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 31.70 euros from 27.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)