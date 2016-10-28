UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW board member Oliver Zipse on Thursday said there is no need to decide yet whether the Brexit vote is a reason to shift manufacturing of its Mini brand away from Oxford to other locations in Europe.
The auto maker is also limiting its use of costly but lightweight carbon fibre and turning to cheaper lightweight materials for its biggest selling cars to keep profit margins high.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The automotive supplier anticipates it may have to pay as much as 100 million euros in fines in a European anti-trust case, a German newspaper reported on Friday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
The German exchange operator said its third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose by 8 percent to 286 million euros ($311.40 million) as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.
The company also said it had sold about a third of its stake in BATS Global Markets Inc. for around $86 million.
LINDE
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The world's biggest maker of industrial gases by sales launched a new efficiency programme following the collapse last month of its merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Full Q3 results for premium unit Audi due. Audi on Wednesday lowered its guidance for profitability on mounting costs of the diesel emissions scandal and possible recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp airbags.
GEA GROUP
Indicated unchanged
The food processing equipment maker published full quarterly results. Last week it slashed its profit guidance for this year, citing a delay in big orders from dairy farms that it had expected in the third quarter.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The medical software company confirmed it was in early talks to buy Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 3 percent higher
The group reported full third-quarter results, with EBITDA up 25 percent at 21 million euros, broadly in line with consensus.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company said it had changed its dividend policy and would in the future pay out 30 to 50 percent of annual adjusted free cash flow.
GRENKE
Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
The group reported a 28 percent jumpe in 9-month operating profit to 103.3 million euros.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The company has named Rainer Hundsdoerfer as new CEO.
WASHTEC
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company said it expected substantial growth in the first quarter of 2017, as it reported nine-month results.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German preliminary October inflation figures due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
