FRANKFURT Oct 31 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BASF

A third firefighter has died of his injuries following last week's explosion at the headquarters of German chemicals group BASF BASFn.DE, the company said on Saturday.

BAYER

Bayer bought a 12.8 percent share in U.S.-based Crispr Therapeutics, with whom it already has a joint venture for new breakthrough therapeutics to cure blood disorders, blindness and congenital heart disease.

DAIMLER

Daimler is expecting another record year for its vans unit, with sales and profits "significantly above last year's", the head of the division, Volker Mornhinweg, told Euro am Sonntag.

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. and UK authorities have made progress in their investigation into allegations that Deutsche Bank helped its clients in Russia disguise suspicious trades, and a settlement could come by the first half of next year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank is among more than 20 bidders in talks to potentially buy a 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loan portfolio from state-owned rival HSH Nordbank as Germany's biggest lender tries to do deals despite its troubles, sources told Reuters.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The kidney dialysis provider will acquire German medical company Xenios, Heilbronner Stimme reported on Friday, citing spokespeople for both companies.

LUFTHANSA

Cabin crew trade union UFO has rejected an offer to mediate a dispute over pay and conditions with Lufthansa's budget flights unit Eurowings, Lufthansa said on Sunday, raising the probability of strike action.

MERCK KGAA

Merck is exploring a sale of its biosimilars unit, according to people familiar with the matter, as that business faces fierce competition from larger players in the sector.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen needs to consider investing in its own battery production amid a shift to electric cars expected to cost the carmaker a five-digit number of jobs in coming years, VW's human resources chief told the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung.

EVONIK

Hedge fund Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in Vodafone and Evonik, according to a letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.

KUKA

Kuka has agreed to buy the 49 percent it did not already own of family-owned German robotics company Reis from its founder, it said late on Friday.

OSRAM, AIXTRON

China is strategically buying up key technologies in Germany while protecting its own companies against foreign takeovers with "discriminatory requirements", German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday, ratcheting up his rhetoric against Chinese acquisitions of German companies ahead of a trip to China this week.

The trip comes a week after his ministry withdrew approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund to buy chip equipment maker Aixtron, citing security concerns. The government is also scrutinising the sale of Osram's general lighting lamps business Ledvance to a consortium of Chinese buyers.

SOLARWORLD

The company reported lower sales and earnings in the third quarter, citing a "negative" market environment.

RIB SOFTWARE

Q3 results due.

HYPOPORT

Q3 results due.

TAKKT

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

