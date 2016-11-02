UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 2 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
GERMANY/CHINA
China hopes Germany's recent investigations into proposed Chinese corporate acquisitions are "an exception", a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
AUTOS
German October car sales figures expected. U.S. BMW brand sales down 18.4 percent. Mercedes-Benz sales down 1 percent.
Separately, two senior U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday asked environmental regulators to answer questions about Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions settlements, including disclosing how the government calculated the penalties imposed on VW to offset excess pollution.
LUFTHANSA
Full Q3 results due. The airline published preliminary figures last month and raised its 2016 profit target.
FRAPORT RYANAIR
Irish low cost carrier Ryanair will on Wednesday announce plans to start flying from Frankfurt airport, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, stepping up competition with Lufthansa on its home turf.
HELLA
Q2 results due.
HUGO BOSS
Q3 results due. Net profit seen down 15 percent at 75.5 million euros ($83 million). Poll:
NORMA
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITA is seen up 0.5 percent at 39.5 million euros. Poll:
SYMRISE
Q3 results due. Net profit is seen up 3 percent at 67.8 million euros. Poll:
BRAAS MONIER
Q3 results due.
QIAGEN
Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 4 percent at $81.1 million. Poll:
COMDIRECT
Q3 results due.
HYPOPORT
Hypoport approved a share repurchase programme.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 5.59 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 55.1.
Also, October jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seen -1,000 seasonally adjusted, with an unemployment rate of 6.1 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
