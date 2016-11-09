UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
U.S. ELECTIONS
Republican Donald Trump edged closer to winning the White House with a series of shocking wins in key states such as Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday's U.S. election.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 7.9 percent lower
The lender is seeking to sell its Polish banking business, two banking sources said, part of efforts by the German bank to shed non-core assets and free up capital to meet tougher bank rules.
The Bank of Ireland said it is winding down its shipping business, joining other banks looking to cut non-core lending and exposure to an industry suffering its worst downturn.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse expects EU antitrust regulators to set out details of their concerns over its merger with London Stock Exchange next month, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, a move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for clearing the deal.
E.ON
Indicated 3 percent lower
Germany's second-largest energy group posted its third record loss in as many years, battered by a fresh round of writedowns on Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit it spun off in September.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 4.8 percent lower
The cement maker said its integration of Italcementi was progressing faster than expected, with more than 1,300 jobs cut by the end of October versus the originally planned 500, and around 1,500 expected by the end of the year.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 6.8 percent lower
Moody's changed the carrier's outlook to stable from positive saying it didn't expect a material improvement in 2017 operating profit.
Monthly traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The reinsurer posted net profit of 684 million euros in the third quarter, marginally below expectations, but was upbeat on profits for the year.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 6.3 percent lower
The group narrowed its full-year core profit forecast range to 800 to 820 million euros as it reported third-quarter financial results.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The group said it expected its FFO I to rise to 307 to 313 million euros in 2018, up from 284-289 million in 2017.
OSRAM
Down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting group said it saw its 2016/17 adjusted EBITDA margin at at least 16 percent, as it reported fourth-quarter financial results.
SCHAEFFLER
No indication available
The automotive supplier said it planned to cut around 500 jobs to reduce costs and improve its earnings.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
The medical software company said Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert has agreed to enter non-exclusive talks with CompuGroup about a possible takeover by the German firm.
The company also affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported third-quarter financial results.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 7.4 percent lower
The company said Merrill Lynch will be the preferred broker for the second tranche of its share buyback programme.
FREENET
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The telecom service provider kept its full-year profit and sales guidance after posting higher third-quarter earnings.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 5 percent lower
The company has delayed a public listing of its web-hosting business originally slated for 2017.
GRAMMER
Indicated 4.4 percent lower
The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported a 67 percent jump in nine-month operating profit.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 8.9 percent lower
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a rise in second-quarter operating EBITDA to 44 million euros.
SCOUT24
No indication available
The group said it was confident it would reach its 2016 targets, it said as it reported third-quarter financial results.
KUKA
Indicated 4.1 percent lower
The robot maker cut its full-year sales guidance, saying it now saw 2016 revenues of around 3 billion euros, as the improvement since mid-year had been insufficient to make up for a weak first half.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -5.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.
Time: 7.18 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
