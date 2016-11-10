FRANKFURT Nov 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen's flagship luxury brand Audi is facing a class action lawsuit in the United States regarding the installation of an emissions-cheating device in its 3.0-liter gasoline cars, said U.S. law firm Hagens Berman, which filed the lawsuit on Tuesday and seeks to represent plaintiffs.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The automotive supplier said it expects strong earnings in the fourth quarter after profit plunged 40 percent in the July-to-September period because of special effects.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter core profit on Thursday as its U.S. operations continued to grow.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1 percent higher

The industrial group plans a public listing of its $15 billion healthcare business, it said on Thursday, in a further step to focus on its core strengths of electrification, automation and digitisation.

AAREAL

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The group reported a 29 percent jump in nine-month net profit. It had already raised its 2016 profit forecast on Wednesday.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The struggling engineering services group said order backlogs and output volumes fell even as third-quarter operating profit rose 40 percent thanks to one-off gains such as the sale of its real estate services division.

DUERR

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The group reported consensus-beating third-quarter order intake and affirmed its guidance.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 5.2 percent in October.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The reinsurer posted an above-forecast 20 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 304 million euros due to strong results in both its reinsurance business and investments, it said on Thursday.

K+S

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

K+S said it sees 2016 profits at the lower end of its forecast range after swinging to a third-quarter operating loss on lower fertiliser prices, production disruptions and weak demand for de-icing salt.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The world's largest synthetic rubber maker lifted its 2016 earnings guidance for the third time, helped by demand for specialty chemicals such as mosquito repellent and newly acquired disinfectant and hygiene product ingredients.

RTL

No indication available

The broadcaster posted lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday as it felt the pain of not broadcasting big sport events during the summer.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The steelmaker reported full Q3 results. It published preliminary figures on Nov. 3, with nine-month pretax profit at the bottom end of analysts' forecast range, with the summer quarter hampered by maintenance and repair work and a seasonal decline in demand.

STADA

Indicated 3 percent higher

The company said it now expected adjusted net income of at least 180 million euros after reporting an 11 percent increase in 9-month net profit.

STROEER

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The company confirmed its guidance for 2016 operational EBITDA of more than 280 mln eur and said it expected it to rise to more than 320 mln in 2017.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The real estate company said it plans to raise its dividend for 2017 after reporting third quarter results.

ZALANDO

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer reported higher profit in the third quarter even as sales growth slowed as shoppers delayed purchases of winter gear due to unusually warm weather.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Drillisch agreed to sell its distribution business for other network operators and enter a distribution agreement with DeinHandy GmbH.

Separately, it said it expected its EBITDA to rise by about 40 percent in 2017, as it reported third-quarter financial results.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The group said it expected its core profit to more than double this year, as it reported nine-month financial results.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The group said it expected its 2016 EBIT margin to reach the upper end of its target range, as it reported third-quarter results.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The wind turbine maker said it would only reach the lower end of its target ranges for both sales and profits in 2016, blaming delays in order intake and the postponement of construction for some projects.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The world's largest maker of solar inverters sees no immediate impact on its key U.S. business from Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election there, its chief executive said on Thursday.

PUMA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The sportswear firm said its full-year operating profit should come in at the top end of its expectations after it posted strong third-quarter sales and earnings, helped by the Olympic success of sprinter Usain Bolt.

BERTELSMANN

No indication available.

Q3 results due.

ENBW

No indication available.

Q3 results due.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +6.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.

Time: 7.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)