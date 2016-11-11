UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Europe's largest insurer Allianz posted a forecast-beating 37 percent rise in third quarter net income on Friday, and said its U.S. bond fund manager Pimco saw third-party net inflows for the first time in over three years.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
Monthly sales figures for October due.
RWE, INNOGY
RWE indicated 0.7 percent higher
Innogy indicated 3.1 percent lower
Germany's largest energy group posted a 7 percent decline in nine-month core profit, citing higher maintenance spending for its German power and gas networks, its most important assets.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.2 percent higher
ArcelorMittal sees EU plans to scrap some free carbon permits for energy-intensive industries as a threat to its European business, the head of the German unit, which competes with Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter, told Reuters on Thursday.
Separately, the head of ThyssenKrupp's Industrial Solutions business, Jens Wegmann, has stepped down after accepting a gift from a business partner.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Volkswagen launched a technology-packed updated version of its top-selling Golf hatchback on Thursday to underpin efforts to revive its core brand.
BECHTLE
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 11 percent at 36.7 million euros. Poll:
BVB
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q1 results due.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported nine-month financial results.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Q3 results due.
Separately, the company said it bought three retail centres for a net price of 98.2 million euros.
ZEAL NETWORK
Up 4.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported a rise in nine-month operating profit.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
Germany's second biggest airline reported another quarterly loss, blaming a slump in tourism to hot spots in the eastern Mediterranean amid security concerns, and said it was unlikely to see a turnaround in the current quarter.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Berenberg starts with "hold" rating, 12.50 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.18 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose in October by 0.7 percent on the year and by 0.2 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Friday. This was the highest annual inflation rate since October 2014.
German October wholesale prices +0.4 pct m/m, +0.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
