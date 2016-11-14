FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ, COMMERZBANK

Allianz indicated 1.1 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.8 percent higher

Commerzbank, private equity firm Apollo and a consortium of Towerbrook and Acathia are interested in buying German lender Oldenburgische Landesbank from Allianz, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

BMW wants to boost sales of electric cars by two-thirds next year to 100,000 vehicles as the luxury automaker is offering more battery-powered models, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger.

The carmaker has no plans to invest in the production of battery cells for electric cars in Germany, Dirk Arnold, a manager at the carmaker, told Germany's daily newspaper Tagesspiegel.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Litigation management company Bentham Europe plans to fund a potential 100 billion euro ($108 billion) damages claim against Europe's biggest truck makers, including Daimler, after they admitted to operating a 14-year price cartel.

FINANCIALS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.6 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.9 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.3 percent higher

First day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers including Deutsche Bank CFO Marcus Schenck, Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter and Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

A "hard" Brexit implies greater risks for the German economy than the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard told German daily newspaper Bild.

RWE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The utility plans to quickly transfer cash to a state fund in charge of handling the storage of waste from the country's nuclear plants, it said on Monday, hoping to overcome a crisis that has forced it to break up its business.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Siemens is nearing a deal to buy Mentor Graphics Corp , which makes software for designing semiconductors, for $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion in cash, according to people familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Audi cars with automatic transmissions have technology capable of distorting emissions when they are tested, VW said on Sunday, as its luxury flagship is battling allegations over a reported discovery of a new cheat software device.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to allow the agency to take additional testimony from VW's U.S. division over allegations the automaker intentionally destroyed documents last year over its emissions scandal.

Also, Audi confirmed on Monday it was in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration.

Audi is looking at the possibility of cutting temporary jobs in Germany as it plans to meet 2017 output targets with its core workforce, the carmaker said.

VONOVIA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Staff in the property management division of Vonovia are prepared to go on strike in the coming weeks to protest over wage contract talks and worsening conditions at the real estate group, the Verdi trade union said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q3 results due after market close.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said on Friday its third-quarter pre-tax profit rose to 159 million euros ($172 million) thanks to a payment of 132 million euros from Heta Asset Resolution, adding it was considering a special dividend to distribute the money to shareholders.

OSRAM

Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German trade union IG Metall will fight any attempted takeover of the lighting group, it said on Friday, after Osram revealed this week that it had been in contact with potential Chinese investors.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Carl Zeiss AG, a maker of optical systems and medical devices, is scouring the market for targeted takeovers to boost the group's expansion, Chief Executive Michael Kaschke told Welt am Sonntag.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q3 financial report due. The group reported preliminary results on Oct. 26.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The real estate group said it expected to exceed its forecast for its 2016 LTV ratio as it reported nine-month financial results.

GFK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The group warned that it expected market conditions to remain tough in the fourth quarter, as it reported a slide on third-quarter sales.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q3 results due.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated 4 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2016 guidance for core profit growth as it reported a 73 percent jump in third-quarter normalised EBITDA.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LEG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight", cuts target price to 87 euros from 93 euros

REUTERS TOP NEWS