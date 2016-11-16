BERLIN Nov 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 3.8 pct lower

The chemicals and healthcare group placed 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) worth of mandatory convertible notes to help fund its proposed acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co MON.N.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The bank is not ruling out acquisitions, Michael Mandel, head of private and business customers told Handelsblatt. "If there are good options, we will examine them," the paper quoted him as saying.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved an application from HeidelbergCement and Italcementi to divest the Essroc cement plant in Martinsburg, West Virginia, as well as eight cement terminals in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 1.8 pct lower

The new chief executive of Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE said he expects to return the struggling German fashion house to growth in 2018 as he announced plans to slim down its brand portfolio in a bid to appeal to younger customers at lower prices.

LEONI

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

Q3 EBIT fell . The automotive supplier reported a Q3 EBIT loss of 12.7 mln euros due to a fraud case and confirmed the lowered guidance it gave in September.

STADA

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The company's CEO, Matthias Wiedenfels, confirmed 2019 targets in an interview with Handelsblatt. He added Stada had around 300 million euros a year for acquisitions, though would have more than that next year because it hadn't spent much this year.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 6.5 pct lower

The company said it plans to raise 115 mln eur in a private placement, with books set to close on Wednesday.

WIRECARD

Indicated 4.4 pct higher/lower

The payment services provider said it expected 2017 EBITDA of 382-400 mln euros. It published preliminary Q3 figures on Oct. 26.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Up 0.5 pct in early trading

EU antitrust regulators are set to clear German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's merger with United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) after the latter agreed to withdraw from some vessel sharing agreements, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

AIR BERLIN

The airline said it hoped to agree on 1,200 redundancies by Feb 2017 as it published Q3 results. The airline published preliminary results last week, blaming a slump in tourism to hot spots in the eastern Mediterranean amid security concerns for another quarterly loss.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Berenberg raises to "Hold" from "Sell"

LUFTHANSA - DZ Bank lowers to "Sell" from "Hold"

RWE - Berenberg raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

UNIPER - Berenberg starts with "Hold", 12.50 price target

INNOGY - Barclays starts with "Equal weight", 33 eur price target. Goldman Sachs starts with "Neutral", 37 eur price target. Credit Suisse starts with "Neutral", 31.20 eur target price

SENVION - Barclays cuts to "Equal weight" from "Overweight"

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Barclays cuts to "Underweight" from "Equal weight"

AURUBIS - Goldman Sachs cuts to "Neutral" from "Buy" and removes from Conviction List

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

