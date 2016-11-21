FRANKFURT Nov 21 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GERMAN POLITICS/ECONOMY

Angela Merkel announced on Sunday she wants to run for a fourth term as German chancellor in next year's election, a sign of stability after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

Seperately, a slowdown in the German economy during the third quarter was expected after strong growth in the first six months of the year, the finance ministry said on Monday, adding that private consumption and state spending were the main drivers.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen does not expect the German government to make tax demands to cover revenue losses related to the carmaker's diesel scandal, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

Seperately, building an own factory for electronic vehicle batteries would be sensible step given an estimated demand of three billion batteries a year," CEO Mueller told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.5 percent higher/lower

Deutsche Bank has cleared chairman Paul Achleitner of claims that he was in part responsible for the bank's poor cooperation with authorities' investigations into alleged rate-rigging, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

EON

Indicated 1.0 percent higher/lower

Following the Uniper spin-off it will take two to three years of consolidation, as the transaction has been a heavier burden to the balance sheet than initially expected, CEO Johannes Teyssen told "Handelsblatt" in an interview.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

CEO Nikolaus von Bomhard has called for ECB chief Mario Draghi to take back his promise to do whatever it takes to save the euro zone, he told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

AIXTRON

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

Germany's Aixtron said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) informed the company it would recommend that its pending takeover by with China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) be blocked. Aixtron said in a statement the companies decided not to follow CFIUS recommendation.

TUI

No indication available

The German unit of the tour operator said on Sunday that it would keep prices for package holidays flat in the 2017 summer season.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The spectacles retailer's supervisory is expected to extend founder Guenther Fielmann's mandate as CEO at a meeting on Nov 24, manager magazin reported.

UNITED INTERNET / Rocket Internet

United Internet indicated unchanged

Rocket Internet no indication available

The internet provider is expecting to hike its dividend. "We pay out 20-40 percent of adjusted net profit. More profit means a higher dividend," CEO Ralph Dommermuth told weekly Euro am Sonntag, adding that he did not expect any writedowns on the company's stake in Rocket Internet.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BVB - 0.06 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 7.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

