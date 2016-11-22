UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
JAPAN EARTHQUAKE
A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan early on Tuesday, briefly disrupting cooling functions at a nuclear plant and generating a small tsunami that hit the same Fukushima region devastated by a 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The group has relieved a board member of its Chinese trucks business of his duties after local media said he made insulting comments about Chinese people in a parking row.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Pilots at Lufthansa will go on strike on Wednesday in a long-running pay dispute, their labour union said on Monday, raising prospects for hundreds of flight cancellations.
Separately, some cabin crew at budget unit Eurowings are on strike at Duesseldorf and Hamburg on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
VW brand chief Herbert Diess due to present a new brand strategy through 2025.
Separately, Volkswagen's labour representatives would be happy to see Daniell Porsche, the great-grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche, joint the carmaker's supervisory board, works council chief Bernd Osterloh told German daily Handelsblatt.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The telecoms company's chief executive, Thorsten Dirks, will leave the management board next year to pursue new challenges, the company said on Monday.
UNIPER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The power plant and energy trading unit spun off by German utility E.ON joined larger peer RWE RWEG.DE in announcing further cost cuts to battle a crisis that has hit its conventional power plants.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF NOV. 22:
TECDAX
IN: AIXTRON
OUT: AIXTRON (tendered)
EX-DIVIDEND
BVB - dividend 0.06 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - Berenberg starts with "hold", target price 83 euros
CONTINENTAL - Berenberg starts with "sell", target price 140 euros
DAIMLER - Berenger reinitiates with "sell", target price 53 euros
RWE - Credit Suisse reinstates with "neutral" rating, 13.70 euros price target
VOLKSWAGEN - Berenberg reinitiates with "sell" rating, target price 98 euros
SCHAEFFLER - Berenberg starts with "hold", target price 13 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.
Time: 7.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
