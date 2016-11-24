FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

German steel-to-elevators group Thyssenkrupp forecast a smaller-than-expected rise in operating profit for its current fiscal year and said on Wednesday cost cuts would again be key to meeting its targets amid volatile raw-materials prices.

Separately, Israel's attorney-general ordered the police on Wednesday to investigate a government contract with Germany for three submarines and other naval craft, the Justice Ministry said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they would extend strike action that began on Wednesday until Friday, ratcheting up pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute and promising further disruptions for travellers.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

The finance chief of Deutsche Boerse warned on Wednesday rivals in the United States and China would become dominant if the German group's planned merger with the London Stock Exchange was blocked by European regulators.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post AG, said on Wednesday that it expected some inbound and outbound shipments to the Americas to continue to be delayed until Thursday due to a strike by pilots at cargo airline ABX Air.

HAPAG LLOYD

No indication available

The European Commission on Wednesday said it has given its conditional approval to a merger between German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd and the United Arab Shipping Company (UASC).

CTS EVENTIM

Final Q3 results due.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

erman gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared with previous three months, Germany's Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday in a detailed breakdown of data.

Nov. Ifo Business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 110.5

Dec GfK Consumer sentiment due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 9.7.

