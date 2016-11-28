FRANKFURT Nov 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German luxury carmaker plans to launch a new version of its i3 electric car next year with a longer range and revamped design, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported, citing company sources.

Separately, the group is increasing the size of its venture capital fund, BMW i Ventures, to 500 million euros from 100 million, German business daily Handelsblatt said on Sunday, citing one of the carmaker's board members.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Mexican bank InvestaBank will stick to its plan to acquire Deutsche Bank assets in the country, saying it has been cleared in audits by local regulators after one of its partners was arrested in the United States.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

CEO Frank Appel, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, confirmed expectations for a record Christmas, with daily parcel deliveries seen doubling to 8 million prior to Christmas Eve.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The trains-to-turbines group Siemens is well placed to do business in the United States, regardless of whether President-elect Donald Trump backs fossil-fuels at the expense of renewable energy, its CEO told a newspaper.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.7 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.6 percent lower

Swiss voted in a referendum on Sunday to reject a speedy exit from the nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns over losing energy independence outweighed safety worries raised by the measure's proponents.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Volkswagen's Porsche division expects annual sales of about 20,000 for its first all-electric car, the Mission E, the luxury carmaker's chief executive told a German magazine.

Separately, Volkswagen signed a deal on Sunday to assemble cars in Algeria in a joint venture with its local car importer SOVAC, aiming for a production capacity of more than 100 vehicles per day from June 2017, VW and Algerian officials said.

LEIFHEIT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company is on the lookout for acquisitions in Europe and does not see itself as a target for hostile takeovers, Chief Executive Thomas Radke told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The company said it expected its annual sales to reach 865 million euros in 2017, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13 to 14 percent.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", cuts target price to 6 euros from 6.30 euros

RWE - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold", cuts target price to 10.50 euros from 15 euros. Deutsche Bank reinstates with "hold", 12 euros price target

UNIPER - Deutsche Bank starts with "hold", 12.50 euros price target

VONOVIA - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 32 euros

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 35 euros

LEG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 84 euros

TAG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 12 euros

FREENET - Barclays starts with "underweight", target price 23 euros

UNITED INTERNET - Barclays starts with "equal-weight", target price 37 euros

ADLER REAL ESTATE - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 14 euros

ADO PROPERTIES - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 38 euros

TELE COLUMBUS - Barclays starts with "overweight", target price 9.20 euros

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 19 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 7.05 GMT.

