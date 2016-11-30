FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Capital Markets Day due.

LINDE AG

Indicated 5.6 pct higher

German industrial gases group Linde has received a fresh approach from U.S. rival Praxair for a merger of equals and its executive board is reviewing the proposal, they said late Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Lufthansa's German pilots on strike on short- and long-haul routes from Germany. The walkouts are costing the carrier about 10-15 million euros a day, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Tuesday delayed a court hearing set for Wednesday on Volkswagen AG's plan to address 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and VW 3.0-liter vehicles.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.7 pct higher

The company will collaborate with the life science business of Merck KGaA to enable new target discovery programmes, it said.

ROCKET INTERNET

1.6 pct lower in pre-market trading

The e-commerce investor said it had managed to rein in losses at its main start-ups and that it had plenty of cash to keep funding the businesses.

PNE WIND

No indication available

The company said it was in the final phase of negotiations about to sale of a mjority stake.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 7.18 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October retail sales +2.4 pct m/m, +1 pct y/y vs forecast for +1.0 pct m/m and y/y.

German November jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.0 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

