UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Dec 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
Automakers reported U.S. November sales figures late on Thursday. U.S. deliveries at BMW were down 15.8 percent, at Mercedes-Benz up 1.1 percent and at the Volkswagen Group up 24.2 percent. Audi's deliveries rose 2.5 percent.
AIXTRON
Indicated 4.6 percent lower
U.S. President Barack Obama is poised to block the sale of German chip equipment maker Aixtron to China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC), Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Allianz unit PIMCO has settled charges of misleading investors about the performance of one of its exchange traded funds. PIMCO agreed to pay nearly $20 million.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Siemens and Valeo said on Thursday they had completed their joint venture for high voltage powertrains, seven months after the agreement was signed.
VONOVIA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Chief Executive Buch told WirtschaftsWoche that did not rule out a deal with DEUTSCHE WOHNEN in the medium term. "It could happen at some point", he told the magazine.
COMPUGROUP
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
German medical software company CompuGroup Medical COPMa.DE has ended discussions over potential acquisition of Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert, CompuGroup said in a statement late on Thursday.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Indicated 11 percent lower
The company lowered its 2016 outlook.
SURTECO
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company said it had agreed to buy 85 percent of peer Nenplas Group for 20.8 million pounds ($26.16 million).
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FUCHS PETROLUB - Berenberg raises to hold from sell.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
Time: 7.49 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7950 pounds) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources