BERLIN Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a
Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or
buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine
vehicles.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss
a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a
"last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank
to extract more profit at customers' expense.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q4 results due after market close. Earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) seen up 55 percent at 247 million euros ($262.54
million). Poll:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Lufthansa and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) are due
to decide whether to accept a deal proposed by a mediator to
settle a long-running labour dispute over issues including pay.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The company raised its dividend by about a quarter after
posting higher profit and sales for 2016.
NORMA
Indicated 2 percent higher
The automotive supplier reported lower fourth-quarter profit
and sales.
MVV
No indication available
The company confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting
higher first-quarter earnings.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A U.S. district court has approved the company's request to
add a second patent in a lawsuit.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The company reported higher profit and sales for 2016 and
called a takeover offer by Busch group unattractive.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company expects a distinct increase of mobile data usage
in Germany, chief executive Markus Haas told Sueddeutsche
Zeitung.
DEUTZ
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company said it could make a one-off gain if it were to
sell its Cologne-based site.
GfK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Private equity firm KKR holds 19.3 percent of shares
in the market research company.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The company beat its forecast for operating profit in 2016.
KUKA
No indication available
The robotics firm expects higher sales in 2017 after a rise
in fourth-quarter orders and sales.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
STABILUS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
TUI - dividend 0.63 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 7.27 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9408 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer)