BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
Europe's largest insurer proposed spending 3 billion euros
($3.2 billion) on buying back its own shares on Thursday after
the Munich-based firm posted higher than expected profits and
said it was adjusting its policy on budgeting for possible
takeovers.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
An investigation of Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter on
insider trading allegations poses a PR disaster beyond all
expectations for the stock exchange operator, Klaus Nieding, an
executive at Germany's DSW shareholder association told
Handelsblatt.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc said it would
terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to
the chipmaker, citing security concerns raised by the U.S.
government.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil defended the German
state's holding in Volkswagen, saying: "There hasn't been a
single sensible development at VW that failed because of Lower
Saxony."
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
The industrial services could benefit from any
infrastructure projects that may be launched after the election
of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chief Executive Tom Blades told
Wirtschafts Woche in an interview.
STADA
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The generic drugs company said on Thursday it had received
its third takeover approach, and at 58 euros per share, the
latest offer was two euros higher than rival suitor Cinven
Partners' offer.
EX-DIVIDEND
INFINEON - dividend 0.22 eur/shr
OPEL
Germany expects PSA Group's proposed acquisition
of General Motors' Opel business to go ahead, a minister
said on Thursday, after the U.S. carmaker sought to allay fears
of large-scale plant closures.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
Time: 7.17 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9409 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)