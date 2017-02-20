UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Japan's SoftBank is prepared to give up control of Sprint to Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
E.ON
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Manager Magazin reported that U.S. investor Peter Schoenfeld Asset Management, which holds an undisclosed stake of less than 3 percent in E.on, has joined Hedge fund Knight Vinke in calling on E.on to split itself up into separate businesses.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
VW group has fixed 3.2 million of the 10.8 million diesel cars globally that were equipped with a software to cheat emissions tests, weekly Automobilwoche cited VW executive Manfred Bort as saying. In Germany, almost 1.5 million out of 2.6 million diesel cars have been fixed.
COVESTRO
Up 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The plastics maker reported a higher-than-expected earnings increase for the fourth quarter, as it managed to raise prices and volumes.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated unchanged
The chip maker said it concluded the second trance of its share buyback at an average price of 38.765 euros a share.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group reported first-quarter operating profit of 17.6 million euros, compared with consensus for 18.5 million, and said it expected a modest increase in profit for the full year. Poll:
DIC ASSET
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The commercial real estate company's CEO Aydin Karaduman told Boersen-Zeitung that consolidation in the commercial real estate market should pick up over the medium- to long term, following a trend in the residential property market. DIC Asset is well positioned to take active steps, he added.
WCM
No indication available
The company said it was buying a retail centre in the eastern German city of Jena for 21 million euros, which it was partly financing through a mandatory convertible under which it would issue 2.1 million new shares.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The struggling airline said late on Friday it was issuing convertible bonds worth 125 million. Etihad Airways is backing the transaction with 53.7 million euros. As part of the deal, holders of the existing convertible bonds have offered to exchange old bonds for new ones worth 41.3 million euros.
SINNERSCHRADER
Indicated 14 percent higher
Accenture plans to make an agreed takeover offer for digital marketing firm SinnerSchrader for 9 euros cash per share, a premium of around 31 per cent to the 3-month volume-weighted average share price.
OPEL
PSA has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HAPAG-LLOYD - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 32.50 euros from 28.60 euros
STABILUS - Macquarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.2 pct.
Time: 7.08 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January producer prices +0.7 pct m/m, +2.4 pct y/y vs Rtrs poll avg +0.3 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
