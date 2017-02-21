UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Dividend announcement for 2016 due.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Luxury division Audi is considering filing charges against unknown persons over false accusations and illegal disclosure of confidential business information in connection with its diesel emissions scandal, a spokesman said, confirming a report in Handelsblatt.
A German labour court will hear the case of a former senior Audi engineer who is suing the carmaker for continued employment after he was fired over investigations into the emissions scandal.
Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
Separately, a junior transport minister in Britain said the country would seek more information from Germany for a possible probe into VW over emissions.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Australian unit CIMIC says its UGL was won a maintenance services contract from Esso Australia.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company proposed a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for 2016 and set new financial targets for 2017-21.
VTG
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q4 results due.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company is sounding out market interest in a real estate division.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "underweight", lifts target price to 52 euros from 30 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 7.35 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 56.0 points vs 56.4, services PMI at 53.7 vs 53.4, composite PMI at 54.7 vs 54.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)
