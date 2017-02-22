UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0733 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
A trade association representing carmakers including Volkswagen on Tuesday asked new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
Separately, the Economic Times cited sources as saying Tata Motors and Volkswagen were at an advanced stage of finalising a partnership. An announcement could be made at the Geneva auto show next month, it said.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Bayer said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE POST, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Post indicated unchanged
Deutsche Telekom indicated unchanged
The German government is mulling reducing or selling entirely its holdings in Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom and rail operator Deutsche Bahn, Handelsblatt reported, citing an internal report to be looked at by the cabinet on Wednesday.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The healthcare group reported a 6 percent rise in net income to 439 million euros, falling slightly short of analyst consensus for an 8.5 percent increase, and laid out 2020 targets.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The world's largest kidney dialysis provider said it expected its net income growth to come to between 7 and 9 percent this year, after a 21 percent jump last year.
RWE
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The utility said it would resume dividend payments only next year, dashing hopes for a return to payouts this year. For 2017, it will pay 0.50 euros per common share.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of ThyssenKrupp's Brazilian mill CSA for 1.26 billion euros, ending five years of unsuccessful efforts by the German company to exit Latin America's largest economy. Ternium will also assume around 300 million euros that CSA owes to Brazil state development bank BNDES.
AIRBUS
Down 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Deutsche Wohnen said its funds from operations rose 26 percent to 384 million euros last year, said it will issue 800 million euros in convertible bonds and announced a capital increase of 500 million euros to refinance its debt and fund new acquisitions.
STROEER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The out-of-home advertising group said it now expected its 2017 revenues to rise to around 1.3 billion euros, from 1.12 billion last year, compared with previous guidance for between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 3.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Telefonica Deutschland raised its target for synergies from its acquisition of E-Plus, after reporting better-than-expected core profit for the fourth quarter.
CEWE
Indicated 1 percent higher
The photo finishing group said its 2016 operating profit jumped 29 percent to 47 million euros, with sales up 7 percent.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said it expected to continue growing this year, as it reported a 6 percent gain in 2016 operating profit.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated unchanged
The fashion group said it posted EBITDA of 10.3 million euros and sales 968.5 million euros last year. The loss for the year amounts to around 73 million euros, including one-off expenses amounting to 80.9 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 175 euros from 157 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 7.38 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Ifo sentiment index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 109.6 points vs 109.8, current conditions at 116.7 vs 116.9, expectations at 103.0 vs 103.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
