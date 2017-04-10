UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
UNIPER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Denmark's government is proposing amending legislation to allow it to ban pipeline projects on the grounds of foreign and security policy due to concerns raised by Russian efforts to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Danish waters.
BAYER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
COVESTRO
No indication available
The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia's environment minister, Johannes Remmel, wants to put a stop to Covestro's carbon monoxide pipeline on security concerns, daily Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing a draft of a report Remmel sent to economy minister Garrelt Duin.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler will offer workers at its Mercedes-Benz trucks business voluntary redundancy as it seeks to lower annual costs by 400 million euros ($424 million) through a mix of budget and headcount reductions, a company spokesman said.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The healthcare group said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The industrial group said on Friday it planned to cut costs by 500 million euros over three years at its steel unit, which it is seeking to merge with Tata Steel's European operations.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Members of the Porsche-Piech clan that controls Volkswagen will no longer be eligible to serve as executives of the carmaker, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Chairman Wolfgang Porsche told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
STADA
Indicated 9.9 percent higher
The drugmaker said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros ($69.87) per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated unchanged
The software company aims to accelerate its annual sales growth to 13-15 percent in the medium term, compared with a previous goal for 11-13 percent, at the expense of profitability, Chief Executive Patrik Heider told weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A German court has halted plans by Grammer to sell a 9.2 percent stake to China's Ningbo via a convertible bond, saying the transaction required the Federal Cartel Office's approval, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HENKEL - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 6.18 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources