FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

VW indicated 0.9 percent higher

European car sales rose 10.9 percent in March, led by buoyant demand in the region's top five markets and strong gains for Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan , according to industry data.

Daimler is in talks with local Chinese ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing to discuss potential cooperation deals, board member Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday. It has also yet to choose a semiconductor partner for autonomous cars.

BMW Group expects sales in China to grow around 10 percent this year while global sales are likely to climb 5 percent to 5.5 percent, BMW board member for sales and marketing Ian Robertson said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

China's premium car market will grow 50 percent over the next 10 years, the chief executive officer of Audi AG said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.

SCHAEFFLER

No indication available

The automotive supplier believes electric cars will take hold more quickly than it first thought. It now expects that by 2030, 30 percent of cars will be electric and 40 percent hybrid, group head Klaus Rosenfeld told Handelsblatt.

ZALANDO

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer said on Wednesday first-quarter sales growth slowed slightly as it confirmed full-year targets.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

RTL - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

KLOECKNER & CO - DZ Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 5.01 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)