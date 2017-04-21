BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRANCE ATTACK

A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack carried out days before presidential elections and quickly claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

ECB

It would not be a bad idea for the European Central Bank and other central banks to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's example and change course away from an ultra-accommodative monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Moody's affirmed the company's Baa1 rating, with a stable outlook.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Lufthansa flights were on Thursday evening briefly hit by a computer glitch that delayed boarding of flights, but the carrier was spared major disruption and boarding resumed shortly after, airport staff said.

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group is offering early retirement and voluntary redundancies to staff at its Services division as part of a reorganisation, the Mannheimer Morgen paper reported, citing a message sent to SAP staff.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Software AG reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly core profit and affirmed its guidance for the full year.

BVB

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

German police arrested a man on Friday who is suspected of planting explosives targeting the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week. He had bought put options on Borussia Dortmund, betting on a share price decline.

EX-DIVIDEND

BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

GEA GROUP - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 4.46 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 58.0 points vs 58.3, Services PMI at 55.5 vs 55.6, Composite PMI at 56.8 vs 57.1.

Separately, the Finance Ministry said on Friday that Germany's economic upswing is likely to gain further momentum in the first quarter of this year, pushing up tax revenues by more than expected.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)