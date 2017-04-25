FRANKFURT, April 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Continental held talks with U.S. peer Delphi Automotive Plc earlier this year, about merging parts of their powertrain divisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a 64.8 percent stake, is open to merger talks after a federal ban expires this week, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier said on Monday, as it reported stronger-than-expected subscriber growth in the first quarter.

FRESENIUS, MERCK

Fresenius indicated 0.1 pct higher

Merck indicated 0.2 pct higher

German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revved up the pace of its deals by acquiring U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros), and in a separate agreement, the biosimilars unit of German peer Merck KGaA.

SAP

Indicated 1.0 pct lower

Europe's largest software company reported slightly lower-than-expected first-quarter core profit as it sold more of its cloud products, which are less profitable.

SIEMENS, ADIDAS

Siemens indicated 0.1 pct lower

Adidas indicated 0.4 pct higher

German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design to finished goods.

ALSTRIA

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The real-estate investment company bought a portfolio for 168.5 million euros. The acquisition is accretive to Funds From Operations (FFO) per share, with a full year impact on revenues of eur 9.9 million euros and FFO of around eur 7.3 million euros expected.

COVESTRO

No indication available

Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, reported a larger-than-forecast profit gain for the first quarter, on stronger volumes and prices of foam chemicals used in the construction industry.

AIXTRON

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The group said its first-quarter operating loss narrowed to 12.7 million euros from 14.7 million in the year earlier period.

PUMA

Indicated 1.0 pct lower

The company raised its outlook for operating profit to 185-200 million euros, from 170-190 million euros.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

The company said aggregate revenues of selected companies grew by 29 percent to 2.2 billion euros in 2016.

SIXT

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

FY analyst conference due. The company published its annual financial report on Monday.

EX-DIVIDEND

INNOGY - dividend of 1.60 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PORSCHE - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)