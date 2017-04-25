FRANKFURT, April 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Continental held talks with U.S. peer Delphi Automotive Plc
earlier this year, about merging parts of their
powertrain divisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a
64.8 percent stake, is open to merger talks after a federal ban
expires this week, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier said on
Monday, as it reported stronger-than-expected subscriber growth
in the first quarter.
FRESENIUS, MERCK
Fresenius indicated 0.1 pct higher
Merck indicated 0.2 pct higher
German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revved
up the pace of its deals by acquiring U.S. generic drugmaker
Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros), and
in a separate agreement, the biosimilars unit of German peer
Merck KGaA.
SAP
Indicated 1.0 pct lower
Europe's largest software company reported slightly
lower-than-expected first-quarter core profit as it sold more of
its cloud products, which are less profitable.
SIEMENS, ADIDAS
Siemens indicated 0.1 pct lower
Adidas indicated 0.4 pct higher
German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant
Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made
sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design
to finished goods.
ALSTRIA
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The real-estate investment company bought a portfolio for
168.5 million euros. The acquisition is accretive to Funds From
Operations (FFO) per share, with a full year impact on revenues
of eur 9.9 million euros and FFO of around eur 7.3 million euros
expected.
COVESTRO
No indication available
Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer
plans to divest, reported a larger-than-forecast profit gain for
the first quarter, on stronger volumes and prices of foam
chemicals used in the construction industry.
AIXTRON
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
The group said its first-quarter operating loss narrowed to
12.7 million euros from 14.7 million in the year earlier period.
PUMA
Indicated 1.0 pct lower
The company raised its outlook for operating profit to
185-200 million euros, from 170-190 million euros.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
The company said aggregate revenues of selected companies
grew by 29 percent to 2.2 billion euros in 2016.
SIXT
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
FY analyst conference due. The company published its annual
financial report on Monday.
EX-DIVIDEND
INNOGY - dividend of 1.60 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PORSCHE - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
