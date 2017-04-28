FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Bayer AG's drug Stivarga to treat liver cancer, the such approval in nearly a decade.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Key figures for Q1 due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 4 percent at 1.14 billion euros. Poll:

LINDE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The industrial gases group beat expectations with a 3 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, helped by positive trends in Europe and Asia and a 15 percent jump at its plant-engineering division.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The industrial group aims to sell submarines to Indonesia jointly with a Turkish partner, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q4 results due.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 3.5 percent lower

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as its first-quarter sales jumped 12 percent, beating a forecast for a 7 percent gain, and EBIT rose 11 percent.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines.

STROEER

Indicated unchanged

Capital Markets Day due.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it will extend anti-dumping, anti-subsidy duties on solar-grade polysilicon imported from the European Union, starting from May 1, for 18 months.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance after its first-quarter EBITDA rose 26 percent, beating a forecast for a 20 percent increase.

RIB SOFTWARE

Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The software company reported its first-quarter core profit more than doubled thanks to the sale of software licenses to joint venture YTWO.

DIC ASSET, TLG IMMOBILIEN, WCM

DIC Asset down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

TLG indicated unchanged

WCM up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

TLG has held talks to take a stake in WCM, which is seeking a white knight to fend of DIC Asset, Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing no sources.

Separately, WCM annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Tuesday and forecast 2017 FFO I of 23-24 million euros.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q4 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYER - 2.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

CONTINENTAL AG - 4.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE POST - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

MERCK KGAA - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

GERRY WEBER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

SAF HOLLAND - dividend 0.44 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March import prices -0.5 pct m/m, +6.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.1 pct m/m, +6.5 pct y/y.

German March retail sales +0.1 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.3 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

