BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The insurer said it has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the equity interest in Britain's largest water-only supply firm Affinity Water.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some models of BMW and Japanese cars violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.

The self-driving electric car dubbed "iNext" will be build at the Bavarian plant in Dingolfing and hit dealerships in the second half of 2021, chief executive Harald Krueger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

BAYER

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The chemicals maker said it was seeking approval from U.S. drug authorities to complement dosage options for stroke-prevention pill Xarelto.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The bank's shareholders should not ratify the actions of its top executives and supervisory board members for last year because of the legal uncertainties surrounding the lender, shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 3 percent lower

German fish distributor Deutsche See plans to buy 80 electric delivery vans from the logistics group after Volkswagen turned down a request to build a zero-emission vehicle, Bild am Sonntag reported.

HENKEL

Indicated unchanged

U.S. business will continue to drive growth at the consumer goods group although the impact of President Donald Trump's tax plans remains to be seen, chief executive Hans Van Bylen told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

SIEMENS, SAP

Siemens indicated unchanged

SAP indicated 0.3 percent higher

Saudi Arabia wants Siemens SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation", company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the country.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Europe's largest carmaker will step up efforts with partners in coming years to promote cars running on compressed natural gas, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told Automobilwoche.

Spanish division Seat has refitted more than half of 680,000 diesel cars equipped with illicit emissions control software, chief executive Luca de Meo told Focus magazine.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus AIR.PA Chief Executive Tom Enders has offered support for French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron, just days ahead of the second round of an election that will pit the centrist, pro-European candidate against far-right Marine Le Pen, French newspaper L'Opinion reported.

K+S

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Saudi Arabia plans to refrain from importing German weapons, Der Spiegel reported, citing the kingdom's deputy economy minister.

UNIPER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Providing commodity prices pick up, the German utility is planning to continue to hike dividend payments after an expected payout of 230 million for 2017, its CFO told Boersen-Zeitung.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The online fashion retailer is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Operating profit and sales should improve significantly this year after double-digit percentage gains in the first quarter, Pfeiffer said, predicting further growth in 2018.

QIAGEN

No indication available

Q1 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 17 percent at $62.6 million. Poll:

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

The e-commerce investor's chief executive wants the company to be able to carry out financial operations that require permission from financial regulator BaFin, Welt am Sonntag reported.

BET-AT-HOME

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q1 results due.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Chief executive Cem Peksaglam will leave the company when his contract expires in August.

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

Annual report due. The group on Friday reported a record net loss for the year as well as a widening loss in the first quarter of 2017.

Nine Air Berlin flights were cancelled at Berlin's Tegel airport on Saturday for lack of staff, technical issues and a bomb alert, a spokeswoman said, adding the cancellations had nothing to do with the carrier's economic situation.

TOM TAILOR

No indication available

The fashion group expects full-year sales to drop slightly below 2016 levels after reporting flat first-quarter revenue.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADO PROPERTIES - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BAYER - dividend 2.70 eur/shr

CONTINENTAL AG - dividend 4.25 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE POST - dividend 1.05 eur/shr

MERCK KGAA - dividend 1.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 4.29 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 58.2 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Arno Schuetze)