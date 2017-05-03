UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
U.S. FED
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting this week as it pauses to parse more economic data but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
Carmakers published U.S. car sales figures for April. BMW reported a 12.2 fall in deliveries, while Mercedes-Benz's car sales were down 7.9 percent. Volkswagen's deliveries were up 1.6 percent.
Separately, German monthly car registration figures due from association VDA.
Daimler's 400 million euros ($437 million) cost savings plan for Trucks is making good progress, executive Martin Daum told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. For margins to improve further, efficiency gains need to come two thirds from growth, and one third from cuts, Daum told the paper.
Also, supplier Prevent said it hopes for a normalisation of relations with Volkswagen, according to Handelsblatt.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is concerned about being cut off from the London Clearing House (LCH) following Britain's exit from the European Union, Stefan Hoops, head of the lender's capital markets division, told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
E.ON
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German energy company has agreed a cooperation with Google to offer the U.S. firm's Sunroof platform to identify homes suitable for solar panels, its first move outside of the United States, sources tell the Handelsblatt daily.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The healthcare group lifted its guidance on strong demand in the United States for its generic infusion drugs.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The kidney dialysis provider posted a 17 percent gain in quarterly adjusted net income, benefiting from higher reimbursement rates and lower costs of medicines for dialysis patients.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Recent management departures at ProSiebenSat.1 are unrelated to each other, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling told Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 18, reporting a 28 percent jump in quarterly operating profit, helped by a return to earnings growth at its core VW brand.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The airports operator has the financial leeway to buy more airports, finance chief Matthias Zieschang told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, adding Fraport was still very interested in Bulgaria's Sofia.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German fashion house reported a better-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in China as well as growth in Britain, where the weak pound has boosted tourist spending.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The German forklift truck maker confirmed its 2017 outlook for EBIT of 250-260 million euros on sales of between 3.3 and 3.4 billion euros after reporting a 23-percent rise in first quarter operatin profit to 56.4 million euros.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 17 percent at 37.7 million euros. Poll:
OSRAM
No indication available
The group published detailed Q2 results, with net profit coming to 79 million euros. It had already published revenue and core profit margin figures on Tuesday and hiked its guidance.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group reported its EBIT loss widened to 14.9 million euros, in line with analyst consensus.
QIAGEN
No indication available
The genetic testing company confirmed its full-year 2017 guidance of 6-7 percent currency-adjusted sales growth and adjusted earnings per share of $1.25-$1.27 after first-quarter adjusted net income rose 6 percent to $47.8 million.
S&T
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The group said it would raise capital by way of contribution in kind to its planned Kontron merger.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The group reported a 15 percent jump in first-quarter EBITDA to 12 million euros.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Commenting on a dispute with investor Hastor, Chief executive Hartmut Mueller said he would resign if he was the problem, but that he wanted to know what the investor's plan was first, according to an interview in Handelsblatt.
GRENKE
No indication available
The company said its net profit jumped by 28 percent in the first quarter and affirmed its full-year guidance.
WASHTEC
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Q1 results due. The group hiked its 2017 guidance on April 7, citing strong order intake in the previous weeks.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ALLIANZ - 7.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed
COVESTRO - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 10 eur/shr dividend proposed
WASHTEC - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MTU AERO ENGINES - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
NEMETSCHEK - Baader Helvea Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy", price target 65 euros
AUMANN - Berenberg starts with "hold", 65 euros price target. Citigroup starts with "neutral" rating, 67.9 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.04 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -12,000 seasonally adjusted, with the unemployment rate flat at 5.8 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)
