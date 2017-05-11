UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The sportswear maker is selling its TaylorMade unit to buyout group KPS Capital Partners for $425 million, taking an earnings hit in the high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro range.
It also appointed new managers.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
Investor and advisory group Hermes will not ratify the actions of the board citing an insider trading investigation into the CEO as well as management deficits handling the failed LSE merger, the Hermes EOS head said, according to a Handelsblatt report.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL confirmed its 2017 profit target on Thursday as it reported a lower-than-expected 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The consumer goods group reported first-quarter organic sales growth of 4 percent, at the top end of its annual guidance range, driven by a better-than-expected performance from its adhesives business.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The media company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday, saying acquisitions in its digital business contributed substantially.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group affirmed its raised guidance as it reported a first-quarter consolidated operating profit of 71 million euros.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q1 results due. Core profit seen up 5 percent at 33.2 million euros. Poll:
DUERR
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The group reported first-quarter results and said it expected to post 2017 sales of 3.4 to 3.6 billion euros.
FRAPORT
Indicated unchanged
The airport operator said cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 2.5 percent.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Quarterly earnings at Lanxess beat the consensus estimate on strong sales of specialty chemicals and engineering plastics and boosted by high capacity utilization.
RTL
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported an 8 percent drop in first-quarter EBITDA.
SCHAEFFLER
Down 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group stuck with its guidance as it reported first-quarter results. It also said CFO Ulrich Hauck would resign after mandate expires at end-March 2018.
STADA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group reported an 18 percent jump in core profit. It also recommended acceptance of a detailed takeover offer.
STROEER
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The group said it expected a positive business development seen in the first quarter to continue in the second quarter.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 results due.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 4.4 percent lower
Q1 EBITDA rose 46.4 percent to 35.1 million eur
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group stuck with its guidance for 2017 as it reported first-quarter financial results.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a first-quarter EBIT of 11 million euros.
MEDIGENE
Up 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group stuck with its full-year guidance as it reported an operating loss for the first quarter. It also said its chief operating officer was stepping down.
NORDEX
Indicated 5 percent lower
Nordex posted first-quarter sales and core earnings that were below expectations, adding new orders for its wind turbines dwindled as the European industry is weaning off subsidies and moving towards a competitive bidding system.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The 3D printer maker reported a 16 percent jump in first-quarter revenue and stuck with a forecast for full-year revenue of 110 to 120 million euros.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, posted a 90 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit, pointing to a severe decline in prices that led panel-making peer SolarWorld to file for insolvency late on Wednesday.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The software maker said it was terminating its share buyback early.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group reported first-quarter results.
CEWE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The photofinisher affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a slight rise in underlying operating profit.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group said it now expected its 2017 margin to come in around the midpoint of its forecast range, as it reported first-quarter results.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group affirmed its guidance after its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 0.3 million euros.
SIXT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The rental car company said it expected to generate stable to marginally higher pretax profit this year, as it reported first-quarter results.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The group stuck with its 2017 guidance as it reported first-quarter results.
Capital Markets Day also due.
WCM, TLG
TLG indicated 0.9 percent higher
WCM down 5.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
TLG is preparing a takeover offer for WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders, it said on Wednesday. TLG is offering one of its shares in exchange for 5.75 of WCM shares, valuing WCM shares at 3.15 euros apiece.
TLG also reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter funds from operations.
BERTELSMANN
No indication available
Q1 results due.
SOLARWORLD
Down 78 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The solar panel maker has filed for insolvency.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.96 eur/shr dividend proposed
BMW - 3.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
KION - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEONI - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ADIDAS - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
TALANX - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
GRENKE - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON - dividend 0.21 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 1.60 eur/shr
LINDE - dividend 3.70 eur/shr
SAP - dividend 1.25 eur/shr
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend 2.06 eur/shr
HANNOVER RE - dividend 5.00 eur/shr
HOCHTIEF - dividend 2.60 eur/shr
K+S - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
DRAEGERWERK - dividend 0.19 eur/preference shr, 0.13 eur/ordinary shr
BIOTEST - dividend 0.07 eur/preference shr, 0.05 eur/ordinary share
HAMBORNER REIT - dividend 0.43 eur/shr
TAKKT - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 4.45 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April wholesale prices +4.7 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources