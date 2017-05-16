BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HACKER ATTACK

Cyber security researchers have found technical evidence they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries since Friday.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

European car sales fell 6.8 percent in April due to a fall in demand for Volkswagen-branded cars, fewer trading days during Easter, and thanks to a double-digit sales drop in Britain, industry figures published on Tuesday showed.

Separately, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by 2020.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent lower

South Korea's anti-trust regulator fined Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas a total of 176 million won ($157,480) after it found that their branches had colluded during currency forwards auctions.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The utility has placed bonds worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to help fund payments related to nuclear-storage obligations.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Siemens said on Monday it plans to replace some U.S. plastic and steel used at its nine Mexican factories with locally sourced products over the next decade, in a bid to help strengthen businesses in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

COVESTRO

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said it would hike its polycarbonate production capacity in Shanghai by another 50 percent to 600,000 tonnes per year to meet demand in Asia-Pacific.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Australian subsidiary CIMIC said it won a highway contract in New Zealand that will generate revenue of around NZ$82 million ($56.4 million).

STADA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The drug company has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The group said it sold its stake in tutoring company Schuelerhilfe to Oakley Capital Private Equity. The divestment will boost fiscal third-quarter earnings by around 9 million euros, it said.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The real estate group said it was buying an office property in Germany's Ratingen with annual rental income of around 1.9 million euros.

WCM

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance and said it would propose an attractive dividend for this year as it reported first-quarter financial results.

HSH NORDBANK

Cerberus Capital Management LP is bidding for the shipping finance provider and has particular interest in the firm's bad loans, Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.

LBBW

An EU court is due to rule in a suit brought by LBBW's L-Bank to escape direct supervision by the European Central Bank.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

VONOVIA - 1.12 eur/shr dividend proposed

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.57 eur/shr dividend proposed

XING - 2.97 eur/shr dividend proposed

ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DRILLISCH - Jefferies cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises price target to 62 euros from 50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW sentiment index for May due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 22.0 points vs 19.5 points. Current Conditions seen at at 81.5 points vs 80.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

