FRANKFURT May 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The German carmaker said its annual production capacity in
China will reach 450,000 vehicles once an investment plan to
upgrade its local factories is completed.
BMW was also one of four automakers who agreed to a $553
million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims
covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles with
potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to
court documents filed on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
Deutsche Bank's management team got all it asked for in a
shareholder vote on Thursday, including free reign over possible
future capital increases.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
T-Mobile US Inc, which is 64-percent controlled by
Deutsche Telekom, would benefit from greater scale in the
industry if it were to combine with rival Sprint Corp, the
chief financial officer of the No. 3 wireless carrier said at a
conference on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will likely pick a new chief
executive officer (CEO) from within the carmaker's own ranks,
CEO Matthias Mueller told German daily Handelsblatt.
K+S
Indicated 2.1 pct higher
Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr told a conference in New York
on Thursday that answers to what the company will do with its
salt business this fall.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures
on March 7 and said it expected around 10 percent core profit
growth this year.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Q1 report due. The group published key figures on April 28
already, showing its quarterly loss widened to 293 million euros
($326 million) from 182 million.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
WACKER CHEMIE - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BANK - dividend 0.19 eur/shr
DRILLISCH - dividend 1.80 eur/shr
UNITED INTERNET - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
AMADEUS FIRE - dividend 3.66 eur/shr
CAPITAL STAGE - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April producer prices rose 0.4 pct m/m and by 3.4 pct
y/y, compared to an expected 0.2 pct rise m/m and 3.2 pct rise
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)