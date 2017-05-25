FRANKFURT May 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:

STADA

Private equity firms Advent and Permira are not planning to tie up with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to make a counter bid for German generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

ZALANDO

Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.

GRAMMER

Bosnia's Hastor family failed in a bid to get three representatives onto the supervisory board of German vehicle components supplier Grammer at the annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.

AIXTRON

To sell its ALD/CVD product line for $45-55 million, transaction expected to close in the second half of 2017.

EX-DIVIDEND

BILFINGER - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

GRAMMER - dividend 1.30 eur/shr

INDUS HOLDING - dividend 1.35 eur/shr

MAN SE - dividend 3.07 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Kepler Chevreux cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

