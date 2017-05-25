UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:
STADA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Private equity firms Advent and Permira are not planning to tie up with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to make a counter bid for German generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.
GRAMMER
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Bosnia's Hastor family failed in a bid to get three representatives onto the supervisory board of German vehicle components supplier Grammer at the annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.
AIXTRON
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
To sell its ALD/CVD product line for $45-55 million, transaction expected to close in the second half of 2017.
EX-DIVIDEND
BILFINGER - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
GRAMMER - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
INDUS HOLDING - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
MAN SE - dividend 3.07 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Kepler Chevreux cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.
Time: 6.59 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources