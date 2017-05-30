UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BREXIT
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.
LINDE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
German industrial gases group Linde is about to receive a major order from a Russian company, two people familiar with the deal told Reuters on Monday.
MERCK
Indicated unchanged
The German drugmaker is open to new alliances and acquisitions, its R&D pharma chief told newspaper Die Welt.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The group said it had signed a lease for its asset "Am Seestern 1" in Duesseldorf, which will generate an annual rental income of around 1.3 million euros.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
German agricultural trading group BayWa said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.42 eur/shr dividend proposed
NORDEX - no dividend proposed
RIB SOFTWARE - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed
PORSCHE SE - 1.01 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei unchanged, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April import prices due at 0600 GMT.
German preliminary May inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
